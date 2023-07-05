Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond restaurateur is bringing a taste of Jalisco to Midlothian

tequila-sunrise-londono-700x467.jpeg
Richmond BizSense
Carlos Londoño admires Tequila Sunrise’s interior.<br/><br/><br/><br/><br/>
tequila-sunrise-londono-700x467.jpeg
Posted at 11:24 AM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 11:26:54-04

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — A prolific downtown restaurateur is looking to bring a taste of Jalisco to Midlo. Carlos Londoño, co-owner of Shockoe-area restaurants Papi’s, La Bodega, Casa Fiesta and Margarita’s, is preparing to open Tequila Sunrise Mexican Kitchen & Cantina at 11581 Robious Road on July 6. It’s the fifth restaurant for Londoño and his business partner and wife, Adrienne, and their first foray into the counties. Located near the intersection of Huguenot and Robious roads, Tequila Sunrise’s building had been vacant since sports bar chain Fox & Hound shut down in the early days of the pandemic.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone