Richmond restaurateur is bringing a taste of Jalisco to Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — A prolific downtown restaurateur is looking to bring a taste of Jalisco to Midlo. Carlos Londoño, co-owner of Shockoe-area restaurants Papi’s, La Bodega, Casa Fiesta and Margarita’s, is preparing to open Tequila Sunrise Mexican Kitchen & Cantina at 11581 Robious Road on July 6. It’s the fifth restaurant for Londoño and his business partner and wife, Adrienne, and their first foray into the counties. Located near the intersection of Huguenot and Robious roads, Tequila Sunrise’s building had been vacant since sports bar chain Fox & Hound shut down in the early days of the pandemic.

