His Richmond restaurant has offered a 'pay-what-you-can' menu for years. Now, he's encouraged others to join.

RICHMOND, Va. — After years of giving back to the community through their "pay-what-you-can" program, the Richmond restaurant Philly Vegan is aiming to make an even greater impact with the help of other local businesses.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Samuel Veney, the owner of Philly Vegan, started offering a "pay-what-you-can" menu. The program allows customers on certain days to come in and order food, paying whatever they can or nothing at all.

"Three and a half years now, we fed over 7,000 people at a free or reduced rate," Veney said.

As a participant in the upcoming Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, Veney thought it would be amazing if other restaurants joined him in offering "pay-what-you-can" for a few days.

"He reached out to us through the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience chat and asked, like, who wanted to be involved, and we jumped on it immediately," said Mercedes Benson with the social cafe, Urban Hang Suite.

Claudius Charles with Charles Kitchen in Glenn Allen is also participating in the three-day initiative.

"Just see all of us, especially as minority owned restaurants, putting our resources together and saying let’s do this, we can do this, super excited about that," said Charles. "I think it’s so important to feed people especially in this time where everyone is struggling and trying to make ends meet."

In total there are seven restaurants from Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield including Mama J’s Kitchen, Croakers Spot, Inner City Blues and the Original Ronnie's BBQ.

"We're passionate about helping people, and all of these restaurants are passionate about helping people, said Benson.

The program will run on Feb. 18, 19 and 21. Customers can just come in, select from the menu and pay whatever they can.

It's a way of caring for their community they all hope continues to grow.

"We must do all we can to help each other, to spread that love. So that's what we want to do," Veney said. "It's beautiful to know that you can make a positive impact in somebody else's life, but just something that seems small, like giving a meal, but it can really change a person's attitude, a person's day."

Find the schedule below:

Tuesday, Feb. 18:

Urban Hang Suite- 304 E Broad St., Richmond VA 23219 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Charles Kitchen- 10835 W Broad St., Glen Allen VA 23060 noon to 2 p.m.

Mama J’s Kitchen- 415 N 1st St., Richmond VA 23219 2 to 5 p.m.

Philly Vegan- 1126 Hull St., Richmond VA 23224 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 19:

Croaker’s Spot- 1020 Hull St., Richmond VA 23224 noon to 4 p.m.

Inner City Blues- 3015 Nine Mile Road, Richmond VA 23223 1 to 4 p.m.

Mama J’s Kitchen- 415 N 1st St., Richmond VA 23219 2 to 5 p.m.

Philly Vegan- 1126 Hull St., Richmond VA 23224 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21:

The Original Ronnie’s BBQ- 2097 New Market Road, Henrico VA 23231 noon to 4 p.m.

Philly Vegan- 1126 Hull St, Richmond VA 23224 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

