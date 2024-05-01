Watch Now
Some Richmond restaurants milk-washing your drink before you take a sip. What the heck does that mean?

Paul Polk, owner of Charlotte's Southern Deli and Tapas, in downtown Richmond
Posted at 9:01 AM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 09:01:54-04

RICHMOND, Va. — At Richmond restaurant Heritage on Main Street, bar manager Jess Benevour serves a “Should Have Had a V8” cocktail based on seasonal produce and food stuffs. The current iteration with Toma Celena cheese rind (nutty Italian cheese), cucumber, garlic scapes, basil, mint, and lime, sounds like a savory appetizer.

Spoiler alert: It’s not. It’s a shockingly translucent cocktail.

At Charlotte’s Southern Deli and Tapas downtown, owner Paul Polk is serving a clarified Bloody Mary. It has tomato juice, granulated garlic, fennel, grated horseradish, among other things (recipe below). The finished product looks like a martini but holds on to all the tomato and spice of the brunch drink.

How? Cocktail clarification, or more specifically, milk-washing. Click here to read more about milk-washing in Style Weekly.

