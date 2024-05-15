How Richmond restaurants and businesses are highlighting tinned fish dishes

RICHMOND, Va. -- A week ago, my bestie sent me a video on Conservas Pinhais. If you watch the video, you’ll learn Pinhais is one of the oldest sardine canneries in Matoshinos, Portugal and one of the very few that continues to do cans by hand today.

In 1920s Portugal, there were over 400 canneries — now there are only 20 primarily because of climate change, lack of employees and a general lack of knowledge, among other things. My buddy forwarded the video because I’m into tinned fish; I follow several Instagrams which define, display and dish up all sorts of tinned fish and shellfish. In my opinion, it’s the perfect protein-packed snack.

If your knowledge of canned fish extends mostly to chicken of the sea, educating yourself on tinned fish life is easier than you’d think, and Richmond is the perfect place for a deep dive.

