40 restaurants present special Richmond Restaurant Week menus

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Restaurant Week kicked off Monday, October 24, at dozens of restaurants around Richmond. Each participating restaurant is offering a three-course prix-fixe meal for $35.22. From each meal purchased, $5.22 is donated to Feed More.

Acacia owner Aline Reitzer started Richmond Restaurant Week as a way to raise awareness about the city's restaurants and raise money for the food bank.

"I grew up in New Jersey and being in the restaurant business when New York Restaurant Week started, you could go to Union Pacific and all these amazing restaurants and you know what you're going to spend, and it was affordable, and you get to try these restaurants," Aline Reitzer said. "In 2001, I brought on nine local restaurants. They sat on our porch overlooking Carytown and I pitched the idea to them. I knew that Richmond was a very charitable and giving community. I knew that you couldn't just say, 'Hey, it's Restaurant Week, go out to eat and support the restaurants.' So I wanted to line up this opportunity with Central Virginia Food Bank [now Feed More]. So restaurateurs are feeding the general public on every given day and this money would then, in turn, feed those in need."

Here is a list of the 2022 Richmond Restaurant Week participants:

Alewife

Bar Solita

Beijing on Grove

Birdie's

Casa Del Barco – Short Pump

Casa Del Barco – Canal Walk

Common House

Conejo

East Coast Provisions

Fat Dragon

Island Shrimp Co.

Julep's

La Grotta

Laura Lee's

Lucky AF

Max's On Broad

Nama Indian

Osaka Sushi & Steak

Quirk Hotel Lobby Bar & Q Rooftop

Rowland Fine Dining

Sam Miller's

Southbound

Southern Kitchen

Tang & Biscuit

Tarrant's Downtown

Tarrant's West

Tazza

The Boathouse at Short Pump

The Boathouse at City Point

The Boathouse at Rocket's Landing

The Boathouse at Sunday Park

The Daily Kitchen & Bar

The Daily Kitchen & Bar at Short Pump

The Hard Shell Downtown

The Hard Shell at The Shoppes at Bellgrade

The Roosevelt

The Shaved Duck

West Coast Provisions

Wong Gonzalez

Wong's Tacos