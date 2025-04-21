Bishop Knestout and VCU religion professor reflect on Pope Francis' legacy: 'I'm very grateful'

RICHMOND, Va. — Bishop Barry Knestout, leader of the Catholic Diocese of Richmond, recalled a special opportunity to speak with Pope Francis during a trip to Rome last October.

Knestout’s trip was part of a pilgrimage with parishioners from the Basilica of St. Andrew in Roanoke.

“His first language is Spanish, of course. I was speaking to him in English, but he responded in English to say, ‘Please pray for me.’ I assured him that we would keep him on our prayers, and we continue to do that,” Bishop Knestout recalled.

Pope Francis, the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88.

The Vatican announced Francis died at 7:35 a.m. on Monday, one day after Easter.

In 2017, Pope Francis appointed Knestout to lead the more than 130 Virginia parishes and 246,000 Catholics that live from the Eastern Shore to Bristol.

“I’m very grateful for that, and that was an expression I know of trust that he showed in me to be able to take a diocese and to be able to provide oversight and care for the people of God here,” Bishop Knestout stated. “I'm grateful for that, and I certainly remember him always for that gift to me of the opportunity to serve here in the Diocese of Richmond.”

Bishop Knestout met with CBS 6 in the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Richmond ahead of leading a special Monday noon mass to mourn the loss of their Holy Father.

“He engaged people and was very much a pastor for them. More than a theologian, more than a philosopher, but certainly a pastor to each of us. That's what people love about him, and also will remember about him as well,” he explained.

The Catholic Church and its members will now enter a nine day period of mourning for Pope Francis.

Dr. Andrew Chesnut, chair of Catholic Studies at VCU, described Pope Francis as a “great reformer” who emphasized a church of compassion over condemnation.

Chesnut spoke about the significance that Francis was the first non-European pope in 1,300 years.

“He’s the first new world, first Latin American Pope ever, as it should be. Given that 50 percent, half of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics reside in the Americas, and 40 percent specifically in Latin America. That was one of the major reasons he was elected as a Latin American Pope in the first place,” Chesnut described.

Much of Pope Francis' teaching focused on the impoverished. He denounced certain tenets of capitalism in early writings, remarking, "How can it be that it is not a news item when an elderly homeless person dies of exposure, but it is news when the stock market loses two points?"

Francis also emphasized environmental stewardship, referring to the planet as our "common home" and urging the faithful to take responsibility for its care.

“He also made history by becoming the first Black Robe or Jesuit to be elected Pope. A lot of different Catholic orders had always regarded the Jesuits as kind of too liberal, too lefty, too intellectual, and so he made history on that front too,” Chesnut stated. “I think we also can really see him as kind of a bridge from a more traditionalist church to becoming a more modernist church.”

Chesnut said Pope Francis’ fame and his influence went beyond the 1.4 billion Catholics despite living a modest life.

“He was very humble. He lived in a modest apartment. He eschewed many of the trappings of the papacy,” he stated.

Following the nine-day period of mourning, the focus will be on Pope Francis’ successor.

Chesnut believed Card. Luis Antonio Tagle of the Philippines or Card. Peter Kodwo Turkson of Ghana have good chances of being chosen during the Vatican Conclave as Catholic populations in Asia and Africa have surged in numbers in recent years.

