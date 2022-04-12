Richmond record store Vinyl Conflict is on the move
Vinyl Conflict<br/>
Vinyl Conflict owner Bobby Egger outside the store’s current location in Oregon Hill. The record shop primarily sells punk, hardcore, and metal vinyl records.<br/>
Posted at 11:28 AM, Apr 12, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- After outgrowing its original location in Oregon Hill, a record store likes the sound of bigger digs in downtown Richmond. Vinyl Conflict is moving out of 324 S. Pine St., where it first opened in 2008, and plans to reopen at 300 E. Grace St. in early June. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
