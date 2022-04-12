Richmond record store Vinyl Conflict is on the move

RICHMOND, Va. -- After outgrowing its original location in Oregon Hill, a record store likes the sound of bigger digs in downtown Richmond. Vinyl Conflict is moving out of 324 S. Pine St., where it first opened in 2008, and plans to reopen at 300 E. Grace St. in early June. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

