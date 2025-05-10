Richmond announces update on rebate check distribution

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond says the Department of Finance is still in the process of finalizing remaining one-time real estate rebate checks.

The rebate aims to give residents financial relief amid rising property values and housing costs.

A Friday news release from the city says 36,057 residents have not received their rebate checks, while 8,205 have received checks but have not deposited them.

The city is working to complete the verification and processing period for remaining checks. Check printing and mailing will begin on June 17, and the estimated delivery window begins June 30.

The update comes days after the news that Richmond issued 8,300 incorrect checks due to an administrative error.

Anyone who deposited an incorrect check that listed Hartshorn Community Council and have received a return fee from their bank can submit a request for reimbursement by calling 311 or submitting a ticket online by clicking here.

Once on the website, click "create new request," then "real estate taxes," "continue," fill out the requested information, click "next," and fill out contact information before submitting.

Requests for reimbursement should be submitted by May 15.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic.

