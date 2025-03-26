Mistake prompts Richmond leaders to apologize and cancel thousands of rebate checks

RICHMOND, Va. — That check you received from the City of Richmond might contain a mistake.

City officials are now apologizing for printing and mailing out property tax rebate checks with the wrong names on them.

The city said it mailed these checks to "several thousand" people in Richmond.

"I sincerely apologize for this mistake and understand the frustration it may cause for our residents,” Jamie Atkinson, director of revenue, said in a statement. "I’m working with my team to quickly rectify the error and will ensure that all affected checks are canceled and reissued with the correct information."

City officials said no personal information was released or compromised as part of this mistake.

The checks represented a tax rebate the city decided to pay back to help those who own property in Richmond.

If you received a check with the wrong name, call RVA311 by dialing 311 or 804-646-7000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.