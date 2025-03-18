Tashiana Ivy, principal of Albert H. Hill Middle School, named Richmond's R.E.B. Award winner

RICHMOND, Va. — It's not every day that teachers or administrators are at the center of praise and attention. But on Monday, one leader received well deserved recognition for her achievements and her impact on her school.

Tashiana Ivy, principal of Albert H. Hill Middle School, was in sheer shock as she walked into the room where her supporters, staff, and RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras were waiting with a surprise announcement.

Ivy was named Richmond Public School's R.E.B. winner for distinguished educational leadership. The honor is given annually to one principal in the school district.

Kamras made the announcement and presentation on March 17th at Albert Hill Middle School. He said after nominations are received and a finalist group is determined, the final decisions is made by superintendents from Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, and Hanover. Kamras said the decision for Ivy to be selected as this year's winner was a "slam dunk."

"I don't look for recognition but it feels really good to put in hard work and be recognized for it and so I'm just beyond grateful that I'm here that I was chosen." said Tashiana Ivy, Principal of Albert Hill Middle School.

Ivy also thanked her community, faculty and family for the honor saying it could not have been accomplished without them.

Under Ivy's leadership Albert Hill became the first middle school to be fully accredited.

As the winner, Ivy received a $10,000 prize, as well as an additional $20,000 for school projects.

Congratulations Mrs. Ivy!

