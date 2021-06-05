Mural honors late Richmond rapper Braxton Baker

RICHMOND, Va. -- A mural honoring the life of a rising rapper who called Richmond home was unveiled Saturday.

Twenty-one-year-old Braxton Baker was living in Atlanta when she died in November.

The Henrico High School graduate’s breakthrough moment came in 2017 with the release of her debut mixtape VERSE(atility). That gained attention from thousands on social media.

J. Ford the Artist painted the mural, which is located on the side of Da Spot recording studio on Brookland Park Boulevard on the city’s Northside.