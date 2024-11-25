Watch Now
Richmond Raceway announces partnership with 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Bruhat Soma was unbeatable before he arrived at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and neither the dictionary, nor his competitors, nor a lightning-round tiebreaker challenged him on the way to victory. Bruhat spelled 29 words correctly in the tiebreaker, beating Faizan Zaki by nine, to win the title on Thursday night. He receives a trophy and more than $50,000 in cash and prizes. The 12-year-old seventh-grader from Tampa, Florida, had won three consecutive bees before arriving at a convention center outside Washington for the most prestigious spelling competition in the English language.
RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Raceway is the new 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee regional partner and sponsor for Central Virginia.

"We’re thrilled to host the Richmond Raceway Regional Spelling Bee for our bright students throughout Central Virginia,” Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran said in a statement that accompanied the announcement. "Giving them the opportunity to key in on their confidence and linguistic skills is critical to their educational development, and we’re proud to the assist in these efforts as a Scripps National Spelling Bee regional partner."

The regional winner will go on to compete against the nation's best young spellers in the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Central Virginia schools can enroll in the 2024-2025 program here.

