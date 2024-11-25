Richmond Raceway announces partnership with 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Raceway is the new 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee regional partner and sponsor for Central Virginia.

"We’re thrilled to host the Richmond Raceway Regional Spelling Bee for our bright students throughout Central Virginia,” Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran said in a statement that accompanied the announcement. "Giving them the opportunity to key in on their confidence and linguistic skills is critical to their educational development, and we’re proud to the assist in these efforts as a Scripps National Spelling Bee regional partner."

The regional winner will go on to compete against the nation's best young spellers in the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Central Virginia schools can enroll in the 2024-2025 program here.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok