Richmond could lose one of its two NASCAR races, report indicates

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Richmond Raceway may be losing its June NASCAR race weekend in 2025.

NASCAR officials are planning to award NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series races next year to Mexico City, Mexico as soon as Tuesday, Jordan Bianchi wrote in The Athletic Monday, citing multiple industry sources. A tentative schedule for 2025 that shows the two races in Mexico City (June 14 and 15) also shows just one Cup Series race at Richmond, Bianchi wrote.

