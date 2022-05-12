Richmond animal care rescues baby hawk that fell from tree

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond came together on Thursday to rescue a baby hawk that had fallen from its nest.

According to the Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) Facebook, Officer Leech arrived to the scene and found the nest she had fallen from, but there was one slight problem — it was 60 feet up!

Richmond Public Utilities sent in some backup with their bucket truck to help reach the nest and safely return the baby hawk, also known as an eyas, to her home and family.

But before Leech took her up to her home, he was able to snap an adorable selfie.