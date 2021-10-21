Richmond Public Schools to be closed for first week of November

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Public Schools announced that they would be closed for an additional two days the first week of November. Due to other scheduled closed days, the school system will be closed for a week.

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras shared the following statement in an email to families on Wednesday night:

Finally, in the interest of our employees' mental health, I've also made the decision – after conferring with School Board Chair Burke, my Parent Advisory Council, all of our principals, and dozens of teachers – to close RPS on Monday, November 1, and Wednesday, November 3.



We are already closed on Tuesday, November 2, for Election Day; and Thursday, November 4, for Diwali.



In addition, there's no school on Friday, November 5, due to Parent/Teacher Conferences, which will be virtual this year to save everyone time and prevent COVID-19 transmission.



I recognize I'm giving our families very short notice of this calendar change and truly apologize for the inconvenience it will cause.



After very careful consideration, I made this decision because I think it's essential for our employees' mental health.



And because of their mental health, I worry about significant staff absences on November 1 and 3, which could make it very difficult for us to follow our COVID-19 distancing protocols, putting student and staff health in jeopardy.



Again, I sincerely apologize for the short notice and thank you in advance for your understanding.



I'm under no illusion that the changes I've shared tonight will eliminate the stress that the RPS Team is feeling. But I'm hopeful they will help.



To everyone who has called, emailed, texted, shared at public comment, or grabbed me in the hallway to share feedback and potential solutions, thank you. I'm eternally grateful for your engagement.

