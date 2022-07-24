Richmond hosts festival for families ahead of new school year: 'It’s really important to celebrate who we are'

RICHMOND Va. – Richmond Public Schools held its annual summer festival for families to help prepare kids for the start of new school year.

RPS Summer Fest filled George Wythe High School on the city's Southside with music, food and fun Saturday afternoon.

Free community resources were available to help families enroll their children in school and connect with local organizations.

District officials also conducted interviews for positions to try and help with staffing shortages in the district.

FULL INTERVIEW: School board members at RPS Summer Fest

“It’s important because look – these are our bosses,” School Board Member Jonathan Young said. “At the end of the day, the taxpayers, our families, they’re our bosses. So it’s really important to celebrate who we are. We’re a public school system. And it’s important that we never forget who calls the shots – and that’s the folks here today.”

A community meeting titled George Wythe Reimagined also took place during the event, to discuss the future of the building.