Richmond Public Schools to get $199K in funding to improve school security

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Education has announced $12 million in state grants to improve security at schools in the commonwealth. The funding comes from School Security Equipment Grants and will be given to 483 schools in 98 school divisions.
The grants according to the department will pay for security card access systems, visitor ID badging systems, surveillance cameras, security vestibules, voice and video internal communication systems and other security enhancements.
"Grants for the 2023-2024 school year were awarded on a competitive basis to school divisions and grant funds awarded were based on a ranked order on the competitive application criteria," the Department of Education explained. The criteria was developed by the Department of Education and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services to give priority to schools most in need of modern security equipment, schools with relatively high numbers of offenses, schools with equipment needs identified by a school security audit, and schools in divisions least able to afford security upgrades.
It was not announced when the school divisions will be receiving the funding.
The awarded grants are as follows:
School Division
2023-2024
Grant Award
School Applications Awarded Funding
|Accomack County
|$39,094
|Accawmacke Elementary, Arcadia Middle, Chincoteague Elementary, Chincoteague High, Kegotank Elementary, Metompkin Elementary, Nandua High, Pungoteague Elementary and Tangier Combined
|Alleghany Highlands
$157,600
|Clifton Middle
|Amelia County
|$250,000
|Amelia County Elementary, Amelia County High and Amelia County Middle
|Amherst County
|$145,252
|Amherst County High, Amherst Elementary, Amherst Middle, Central Elementary, Madison Heights Elementary, Monelison Middle and Temperance Elementary
|Appomattox County
|$140,322
|Appomattox County High, Appomattox Elementary, Appomattox Middle and Appomattox Primary
|Augusta County
|$77,096
|Wilson Elementary
|Bedford County
|$123,371
|Bedford Elementary, Bedford Primary, Goodview Elementary, Liberty High, Liberty Middle, Montvale Elementary, Otter River Elementary, Staunton River High and Staunton River Middle
|Botetourt County
|$58,830
|Buchanan Elementary, Central Academy Middle, Cloverdale Elementary, James River High and Read Mountain Middle
|Bristol City
|$46,775
|Joseph Van Pelt Elementary and Virginia Middle
|Buchanan County
$1,005
|Riverview Elementary/Middle
|Buckingham County
|$20,101
|Buckingham County High and Buckingham County Middle
|Buena Vista City
|$149,762
|Enderly Heights Elementary, F.W. Kling Jr. Elementary and Parry McCluer High
|Campbell County
$207,889
|Altavista Elementary, Altavista High, Brookville Middle, Campbell County Technical Center, Concord Elementary, Leesville Road Elementary, Rustburg Elementary, Rustburg High, Rustburg Middle, Tomahawk Elementary, William Campbell High and Yellow Branch Elementary
|Caroline County
|$55,160
|Caroline High and Caroline Middle
|Carroll County
|$148,612
|Carroll County High, Carroll County Middle, Fancy Gap Elementary, Gladeville Elementary and Laurel Elementary
|Charlotte County
|$60,396
|Bacon District Elementary, Central Middle, Eureka Elementary, Phenix Elementary and Randolph-Henry High
|Chesapeake City
|$110,900
|Deep Creek Middle and Indian River Middle
|Clarke County
$29,140
|D.G. Cooley Elementary and Johnson-Williams Middle
|Culpeper County
|$159,673
|Culpeper County High, Culpeper Middle, Farmington Elementary, Floyd T. Binns Middle, Pearl Sample Elementary and Sycamore Park Elementary
|Danville City
$74,701
|Forest Hills Elementary, G.L.H. Johnson Elementary, George Washington High, O. Trent Bonner Middle, Park Avenue Elementary, Westwood Middle and Woodberry Hills Elementary
|Dickenson County
|$136,000
|Ridgeview High and Ridgeview Middle
|Dinwiddie County
|$199,524
|Dinwiddie County High, Dinwiddie Elementary and Midway Elementary
|Fairfax County
|$220,878
Forest Edge Elementary, Glen Forest Elementary and Rose Hill Elementary
|Fauquier County
|$250,000
|C.M. Bradley Elementary, Claude Thompson Elementary, Grace Miller Elementary, Greenville Elementary, H.M. Pearson Elementary, James G. Brumfield Elementary, Liberty High, Margaret M. Pierce Elementary, Marshall Middle, Mary Walter Elementary and W.G. Coleman Elementary
|Franklin City
|$250,000
|Franklin High, Joseph P. King Jr. Middle and S.P. Morton Elementary
|Franklin County
|$191,654
|Benjamin Franklin Middle, Franklin County High and Glade Hill Elementary
|Frederick County
|$39,285
|Bass-Hoover Elementary, Evendale Elementary, Indian Hollow Elementary, James Wood Middle and Jordan Springs Elementary
|Fredericksburg City
|$250,000
|Hugh Mercer Elementary, James Monroe High, Lafayette Elementary, Walker-Grant Early Childhood Center and Walker-Grant Middle
|Galax City
|$250,000
|Giles High
|Giles County
|$10,400
|Giles High and Macy Mcclaugherty Elementary/Middle
|Gloucester County
|$124,120
|Abingdon Elementary, Achilles Elementary, Bethel Elementary, Gloucester High, Page Middle and Petsworth Elementary
|Greene County
|$169,684
|Nathanael Greene Elementary, William Monroe High and William Monroe Middle
|Greensville County
|$60,304
|Edward W. Wyatt Middle and Greensville Elementary
|Hampton City
|$184,960
|A.W.E. Bassette Elementary, Aberdeen Elementary, Albert W. Patrick III Elementary, Alfred S. Forrest Elementary, Alternative Learning Center, Ann H. Kilgore Gifted Center, Armstrong Elementary, Barron Elementary, Benjamin Syms Middle, Bethel High, C. Alton Lindsay Middle, Captain John Smith Elementary, Cesar Tarrant Middle, Christopher C. Kraft Elementary , Francis Asbury Elementary, Francis W. Jones Magnet Middle, Hampton High, Hunter B. Andrews, Jane H. Bryan Elementary, Kecoughtan High, Luther W. Machen Elementary , Mary S. Peake Elementary, Mary T. Christian Elementary, Mary W. Jackson Elementary, Moton Early Childhood Center, Paul Burbank Elementary, Phillips Elementary, Phoebus High, Samuel P. Langley Elementary, Thomas Eaton Middle and William Mason Cooper Elementary
|Hanover County
|$7,852
|Patrick Henry High
|Harrisonburg City
|$197,884
Bluestone Elementary, Keister Elementary, Spotswood Elementary, Stone Spring Elementary and Thomas Harrison Middle
|Henrico County
|$95,991
|Academy at Virginia Randolph, An Achievable Dream Certified Academy Secondary at Oak Avenue, Anthony P. Mehfoud Elementary, Arthur Ashe Jr. Elementary , Brookland Middle, Cashell Donahoe Elementary, Chamberlayne Elementary, Charles M. Johnson Elementary, Crestview Elementary, David A. Kaechele Elementary , Dumbarton Elementary, Elizabeth Holladay Elementary, Elko Middle, Fair Oaks Elementary, Fairfield Middle, George F. Baker Elementary, George H. Moody Middle, Glen Lea Elementary, Harold Macon Ratcliffe Elementary, Harvie Elementary, Henrico High, Henry D. Ward Elementary, Hermitage High, Highland Springs Elementary, Hungary Creek Middle , Jacob L. Adams Elementary, John Randolph Tucker High, John Rolfe Middle, L. Douglas Wilder Middle, Laburnum Elementary, Lakeside Elementary, Longdale Elementary, Maude Trevvett Elementary, Maybeury Elementary, Montrose Elementary, Quioccasin Middle, R.C. Longan Elementary, Ridge Elementary, Sandston Elementary, Seven Pines Elementary, Skipwith Elementary, Springfield Park Elementary, Three Chopt Elementary, Tuckahoe Middle, Varina Elementary and Varina High
|Henry County
|$188,000
|Campbell Court Elementary, G.W. Carver Elementary, Rich Acres Elementary, Sanville Elementary and Stanleytown Elementary
|Highland County
|$30,531
|Highland Elementary and Highland High
|Hopewell City
|$216,237
|Carter G. Woodson Middle, Dupont Elementary, Harry E. James Elementary, Hopewell High, Patrick Copeland Elementary and Woodlawn Pre-School Learning Center
|King George County
|$111,676
|King George High, King George Middle and Potomac Elementary
|King William County
|$25,126
|Hamilton Holmes Middle
|King and Queen County
|$61,760
|Central High
|Lancaster County
|$94,476
|Lancaster Middle
|Lee County
|$183,965
|Dryden Elementary, Elk Knob Elementary, Elydale Middle, Flatwoods Elementary, Rose Hill Elementary and St. Charles Elementary
|Louisa County
|$250,000
|Jouett Elementary, Louisa County High, Louisa County Middle, Moss-Nuckols Elementary, Thomas Jefferson Elementary and Trevilians Elementary
|Lunenburg County
|$200,000
|Central High, Kenbridge Elementary, Lunenburg Middle and Victoria Elementary
|Lynchburg City
|$100,000
|Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle for Innovation
|Madison County
|$44,202
|Madison County High, Waverly Yowell Elementary and William H. Wetsel Middle
|Manassas City
|$43,267
|George Carr Round Elementary, Grace E. Metz Middle, Jennie Dean Elementary and Richard C. Haydon Elementary
|Martinsville City
|$205,222
|Albert Harris Elementary, Martinsville High and Martinsville Middle
|Mathews County
|$173,515
|Mathews Elementary, Mathews High and Thomas Hunter Middle
|Mecklenburg County
|$105,116
|Chase City Elementary, Clarksville Elementary, LaCrosse Elementary and South Hill Elementary
|Middlesex County
|$40,731
|Middlesex High
|Nelson County
|$157,042
|Nelson County High, Nelson Middle, Rockfish River Elementary and Tye River Elementary
|Newport News City
|$232,429
|Achievable Dream Middle/High, Denbigh High, Ella J. Fitzgerald Middle, Hidenwood Elementary, John Marshall Early Childhood Center, Mary Passage Middle and Woodside High
|Norfolk City
|$51,409
|Booker T Washington High and Granby High
|Nottoway County
|$139,156
|Blackstone Primary and Crewe Primary
|Page County
|$172,861
|Luray Elementary, Luray Middle, Page County Middle and Stanley Elementary
|Patrick County
|$77,617
|Blue Ridge Elementary, Patrick Springs Primary and Stuart Elementary
|Petersburg City
|$153,942
|Cool Spring Elementary, Lakemont Elementary, Petersburg High, Pleasants Lane Elementary, Vernon Johns Middle, Walnut Hill Elementary and Westview Early Childhood Education Center
|Pittsylvania County
$249,999
|Brosville Elementary, Chatham Elementary, Chatham High, Chatham Middle, Dan River High, Dan River Middle, Gretna Elementary, Gretna High, Gretna Middle, John L. Hurt Elementary, Kentuck Elementary, Mount Airy Elementary, Southside Elementary, Stony Mill Elementary, Tunstall High, Tunstall Middle, Twin Springs Elementary and Union Hall Elementary
|Poquoson City
|$25,126
|Poquoson Primary
|Portsmouth City
|$69,520
|Churchland Middle, Cradock Middle and William E. Waters Middle
|Prince Edward County
|$1,394
|Prince Edward Elementary
|Prince George County
|$218,776
|David A. Harrison Elementary, J.E.J. Moore Middle, L.L. Beazley Elementary, North Elementary and Prince George High
|Prince William County
|$133,332
|Dale City Elementary and Enterprise Elementary
|Pulaski County
|$80,405
|Pulaski County Senior High
|Radford City
|$25,719
|John N. Dalton Intermediate and Radford High
|Richmond City
|$199,199
|Blackwell Elementary, John B. Cary Elementary and Southampton Elementary
|Richmond County
|$63,821
|Rappahannock High and Richmond County Elementary
|Roanoke City
|$162,266
|Addison Aerospace Magnet Middle, Breckinridge Middle, James Madison Middle, John P. Fishwick Middle, Patrick Henry High and Woodrow Wilson Middle
|Rockbridge County
|$185,126
|Central Elementary, Fairfield Elementary, Maury River Middle, Mountain View Elementary, Natural Bridge Elementary and Rockbridge County High
|Rockingham County
$39,524
|Elkton Middle, Fulks Run Elementary, J. Frank Hillyard Middle, Ottobine Elementary and River Bend Elementary
|Russell County
|$53,710
|Belfast Elementary, Lebanon Elementary and Swords Creek Elementary
|Salem City
|$5,025
|G.W. Carver Elementary
|Scott County
$178,914
|Duffield-Pattonsville Primary, Dungannon Elementary School, Gate City High, Gate City Middle, Hilton Elementary, Nickelsville Elementary, Rye Cove High, Rye Cove Intermediate, Shoemaker Elementary, Twin Springs High, Weber City Elementary and Yuma Elementary
|Shenandoah County
|$127,638
|Honey Run Elementary, Mountain View High, North Fork Middle, Peter Muhlenberg Middle, Sandy Hook Elementary, Signal Knob Middle, Strasburg High and W.W. Robinson Elementary
|Smyth County
|$114,581
|Atkins Elementary, Chilhowie Elementary, Chilhowie High, Marion Elementary, Marion Middle, Northwood Middle, Oak Point Elementary, Rich Valley Elementary, Saltville Elementary and Sugar Grove Elementary
|Southampton County
|$69,400
|Capron Elementary, Riverdale Elementary and Southampton High
|Spotsylvania County
|$234,383
|Berkeley Elementary, Chancellor Middle and Salem Elementary
|Stafford County
|$250,000
|Andrew G. Wright Middle, Anne E. Moncure Elementary, Edward E. Drew Jr. Middle, Falmouth Elementary, Ferry Farm Elementary, Garrisonville Elementary, Grafton Village Elementary, Hartwood Elementary, Kate Waller Barrett Elementary, North Stafford High, Rockhill Elementary, Rocky Run Elementary, Shirley C. Heim Middle, Stafford Elementary and Widewater Elementary
|Staunton City
|$244,505
|Arthur R. Ware Elementary, Shelburne Middle, Staunton City School PreSchool Programs and Staunton High
|Suffolk City
$198,715
|Booker T. Washington Elementary, Forest Glen Middle, John Yeates Middle, King's Fork High and King's Fork Middle
|Surry County
|$24,848
|Surry Elementary
|Sussex County
|$73,920
|Sussex Central Elementary
|Tazewell County
|$161,166
|Abb's Valley-Boissevain Elementary, Cedar Bluff Elementary, Dudley Primary, Graham Intermediate, Graham Middle, Richlands Elementary, Richlands High, Richlands Middle, Tazewell High, Tazewell Intermediate, Tazewell Middle and Tazewell Primary
|Virginia Beach City
|$105,505
|Bayside 6th Grade Campus, Bayside High, Birdneck Elementary, Brandon Middle, Green Run High, Kempsville Meadows Elementary, Parkway Elementary, Pembroke Meadows Elementary, Point O' View Elementary, Providence Elementary, Thalia Elementary, Thoroughgood Elementary, W.T. Cooke Elementary and Windsor Oaks Elementary
|Warren County
|$24,000
|Hilda J. Barbour Elementary
|Washington County
|$96,464
|Abingdon Elementary, Damascus Middle, E.B. Stanley Middle, Glade Spring Middle, Holston High, Meadowview Elementary and Wallace Middle
|Waynesboro City
|$77,390
|Kate Collins Middle and William Perry Elementary
|West Point
|$27,958
|West Point Elementary
Westmoreland County
$89,736
Westmoreland High
|Williamsburg-James City County
|$21,148
|J. Blaine Blayton Elementary, James Blair Middle and Norge Elementary
|Winchester City
|$23,260
|Daniel Morgan Middle and John Handley High
|Wise County
|$250,000
|Central High, Coeburn Middle, Coeburn Primary, Eastside High, J.W. Adams Combined, L.F. Addington Middle, St. Paul Elementary, Union High, Union Middle, Union Primary and Wise Primary
|Wythe County
|$146,216
|Fort Chiswell High, Fort Chiswell Middle and George Wythe High
|York County
|$194,816
|Waller Mill Elementary
