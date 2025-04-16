Richmond Public Schools discusses creation of task force to regulate students' use of artificial intelligence

RICHMOND, Va. — Tuesday night, Richmond Public Schools committee members took a step to make sure artificial intelligence is used responsibly in classrooms.

The committee discussed the creation of an AI task force to navigate the usage of this technology.

The conversation touched on everything from student plagiarism and assignment integrity, to teacher training and future policy reviews.

Dr. Shonda Harris-Mohammed, who chairs the policy committee, says the goal is to empower both students and teachers.

"I do not want our students to have a higher level of knowledge more than the teacher in the classroom. I want it to be a partnership and so learning and growing together about things that are new," she explained.

The task force will focus on setting clear guidelines on how AI tools can be used effectively inside and outside the classroom.

Once finalized, the committee will present its recommendations to the school board.

