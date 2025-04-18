No charges will be filed after beloved Richmond principal seriously injured in crash while riding bicycle

RICHMOND, Va. — Over a month after a beloved Richmond principal was hit by an SUV while riding his bicycle, the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office announced no charges will be filed in the crash.

Greg Muzik, principal at Mary Munford Elementary School, was seriously injured in the crash and is still recovering in the hospital.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. A news release from the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said police gathered no evidence that the driver was speeding, driving recklessly, under the influence, using a cell phone or not paying attention.

"Witnesses told police Mr. Muzik, 76, was riding his bicycle between the parking lane and the vehicle travel lane, outside of the designated bicycle lane, when it appeared he was attempting to execute a left turn onto Woodlawn Avenue. One witness described that “the cyclist hit the car” on the passenger side. Investigators confirmed the bicycle and SUV made initial contact at the front right hood and fender," the news release reads.

"In Virginia, the riders of electric bicycles are afforded all of the rights and privileges as a non-electric bicycle, and are treated as vehicles to the same extent as bicycles. A bicyclist is subject to the same laws, rights, and responsibilities as the driver of a motor vehicle. A bicyclist may ride along the far right side of a vehicle travel lane, and is not required to utilize the bike lane. If a bicyclist proceeds at less than the normal speed of traffic, he is required to ride as close as possible to the right curb or edge of the roadway. An exception to the right-curb requirement exists when a bicyclist prepares to make certain left turns. As such, bicyclists must use hand signals to indicate which way they plan to turn. In this case, none of the witnesses or involved parties reported seeing hand-signals or other form of signaling utilized by the bicyclist."

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said that because of the lack of evidence beyond a reasonable doubt required to prosecute the SUV driver or Mr. Muzik, "the Commonwealth declines prosecution and no charges will be filed in this unfortunate incident."

In a recent update on Caring Bridge, the Muzik family shared that he is off of the feeding tube and able to eat food at the hospital food.

"He is continuing to work with physical and occupational therapy on his mobility and is hoping to move to an in patient rehabilitation facility soon," the update said.

