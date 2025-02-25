Pothole repair effort in Richmond expected to last 2 weeks: 'We appreciate your patience'

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond started to work on pothole repair efforts on Tuesday as temperatures are beginning to rise.

As the ground has frozen and thawed, potholes have been created. A news release from the city says road crews are now working to clear the current 600 service requests for pothole repairs.

The repair effort is expected to last two weeks. Crews will be working on weekends.

"Our crews are dedicated to improving the safety of Richmond streets, and we appreciate your patience as we make these repairs," the news release said.

Residents can report potholes by calling 311, downloading the RVA311 app or clicking here.

