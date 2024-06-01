Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Crime Insider: Two injured in shooting following argument at Richmond pool

pool.jpeg
WTVR
pool.jpeg
Posted at 9:02 PM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 21:19:36-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two people were injured in a shooting Friday evening, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6.

Sources say the shooting began after an argument at the Randolph Community Center pool in Richmond.

Police say the shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. Both victims, an adult, and a juvenile, were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the scene now at 1500 Idlewood Avenue in Richmond.

We will continue to update you as we learn new information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone