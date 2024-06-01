Crime Insider: Two injured in shooting following argument at Richmond pool

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two people were injured in a shooting Friday evening, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6.

Sources say the shooting began after an argument at the Randolph Community Center pool in Richmond.

Police say the shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. Both victims, an adult, and a juvenile, were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the scene now at 1500 Idlewood Avenue in Richmond.

This is a developing story

