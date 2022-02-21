Richmond Police stop 'organized takeover' of the city by 300 cars

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police said they stopped an "organized takeover" Saturday night by approximately 300 cars who allegedly intended to engage in various illegal activities, such as burnouts and doughnuts in intersections.

Richmond Police said hundreds of cars met up at various locations throughout the city beginning at 9 p.m. When police would break up one meeting spot, the group would move to another — only to be cleared out by police again.

Officers cleared out six different meet-up spots before the group completely cleared out after midnight, according to Richmond Police.

A total of 45 summons were issued during the whole ordeal. Some of the offenses included reckless driving, disregarding a red light, no valid operator's license, trespassing, illegal tint — to name a few.

Police charged Richard C. Shreve, Jr. with felony eluding of police, reckless driving and illegal window tint. Police said Shreve's car was impounded.

"Our message is clear and simple, we will not tolerate this activity on the streets of Richmond and we will strictly enforce the law when it comes to potentially endangering the lives of others”, said Gerald Smith, Richmond Chief of Police via press release. “I’m proud of how our officers stopped efforts to wreak havoc on the city of Richmond, they prevented what could have been a very tragic event.”