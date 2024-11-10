Richmond officers partner with kids for Shop with a Hero: 'We love our community'

RICHMOND, Va. — Officers teamed up with neighborhood partners for the second Shop with a Hero to buy winter clothes for 22 deserving kids in Richmond.

The youngsters were given $100 to shop around Walmart with an officer by their side on Friday.

FULL INTERVIEW: Richmond officer says Shop with a Hero aims to 'bring joy to families'

Officer Tish Cushenberry with Richmond Police hopes the kids are reminded that they are loved.

"We are people too. We are mothers, we are daughters, we are fathers, we are wives, we are husbands, and we have children of our own at home,” Cushenberry said. “We want them to just walk away with a sense of community, that we love our community. Yes, we wear uniform and we have a job to do, but we love people.”

Cushenberry said she also hopes the youngsters remember the fun they had shopping.

"We had a blast. The kids were laughing and joking. Then at the end, they had cookies," Cushenberry said. "So it just was a good time overall for everybody. So I want them to always remember that the holiday time is a time for giving and togetherness."

Shop with a Hero is part of the department’s Community Cares program.

