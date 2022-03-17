Richmond Police seeking missing 33-year-old with medical condition

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a Richmond man who has been reported missing by his family.

Joseph Domino, 33, was last seen on Wednesday, March 9 around 9 a.m. Domino may possibly be on a black and silver Mongoose men’s bicycle. He was last seen leaving his residence near the downtown S. 20th Street area.

Domino suffers from a medical condition so there is a concern for his safety.

Domino is approximately 5’ 10” tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He may be wearing camouflage pants. His photo is attached.

Anyone with information on Domino’s whereabouts or the circumstances of his disappearance is asked to call Major Crimes Detective C. Key at (804) 646-5984 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

