Richmond police need help finding these people after postal worker robberies

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police are asking the public for help finding a suspect and people who may have information about recent armed robberies of U.S. Postal workers.

On Thursday, March 28, 2024, at approximately 2:10 p.m., a postal worker said that while she was delivering mail in the 2200 block of East Franklin Street, an unknown male produced a handgun and demanded that she give him the mail key. The suspect took the key and then fled on foot toward North 21st Street.

The suspect is described as a black male, last seen wearing a gray colored sweatshirt and dark blue jeans.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2024, a different postal worker said that while he was delivering mail in the 200 block of Wellford Street, an unknown male approached him from behind and produced a handgun, demanding that the victim hand over the mail key. The suspect took the mail key and struck the postal worker with the handgun before fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall, last seen wearing all black clothing.

Detectives would like to speak to the individuals in the photo below about the incidents.

Police said the postal workers were targeted for their mail key.

The United States Postal Service encourages people to deposit mail at secure locations, including inside your local post office or at your place of business, or hand it directly to the letter carrier.

Police ask anyone with information about these robberies to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or Fourth Precinct Detective J. Land at (804) 646-3103 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story.

