Richmond Police seek to identify victim of fiery crash

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are asking for information from the public to identify the driver in a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday.

Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard for the report of a car that had left the roadway, crashed and was burning.

Investigators were called to the scene and determined that the driver of the sedan was going eastbound on Walmsley Boulevard when it left the roadway, collided with a fire hydrant and came to rest at a line of trees. The car then caught fire and burned.

The car has been identified as a maroon 1998 Toyota Avalon.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are asking for information to identify the driver who police have determined is a man.

Anyone with information on the driver or this incident is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator R. Jamison at (804) 646-1664 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.