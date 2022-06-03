Watch
Richmond Police searching for missing 21-year-old woman

Posted at 6:35 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 18:35:50-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been reported missing by her family and may be without prescribed medication.

Margaret Stickler, 21, was reported missing in late April after having no contact with her family for several days. Stickler is approximately 5’ 11” tall with green eyes and weighs about 125 pounds. She was last seen near a hotel in the 2600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stickler is asked to call RPD Youth and Family Crimes detectives at (804) 646-6764 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

