Man suffers 'life-threatening' injury in shooting at District 5 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police and the Virginia ABC are investigating a shooting at District 5 restaurant in the City of Richmond.

"On Monday, November 20, at approximately 1:32 a.m., officers were called to a business in the 1900 block of West Main Street for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located an adult male who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with an injury that was considered life-threatening," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email to CBS 6. "Detectives have determined [the victim] was shot by an individual while they were both inside the business."

WTVR

A spokesperson for Virginia ABC said they were aware of the shooting.

"ABC’s Bureau of Law Enforcement is working with the Richmond Police Department and conducting an initial investigation," the spokesperson wrote in an email. "Virginia ABC conducts public safety investigations when an act of violence has resulted in death or bodily harm in or near a licensed establishment. Following an act of violence at or near an ABC-licensed establishment, special agents have 48 hours to conduct an initial investigation."

Virginia ABC could decide to temporarily suspend or pull the restaurant's license pending the outcome of its investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.