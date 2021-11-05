This promoted police lieutenant wants to be 'a trauma-informed ally' in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond Police ceremony on Friday saw 11 men and women earn promotions within the department.

“These officers are highly dedicated and have demonstrated unique abilities to lead during an unprecedented time in our history,” Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said in a statement. “They each bring the ability to problem solve and to foster relationships both inside and outside the department.”

Detective James Hogan was one of those honored during the ceremony.

The major crimes detective was promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

"I'll be able to take my experience, my expertise coming out of the major crimes division and working violent crimes and be an excellent opportunity to be a bridge between our younger officers and the community and really being a trauma-informed ally in our most violent communities and to me that's everything," Hogan, who joined Richmond Police in 2007, said.

WTVR

"It's a big gain for patrol," Chief Smith added. "Now we have someone who understands violent crime, the investigations, someone who has knowledge of the details of violent crime in Richmond for the last few years. Now we have someone at the patrol level who can go out, train younger officers, maybe create some initiatives - some outside-the-box thinking that can help curb violent crimes."

Chief Smith thanked the officers' families for their support.

WTVR

While Hogan's family has on hand to help honor him, he was already thinking about his new role.

"I can't wait to attack it from a different angle," he said. "I've spent countless nights in the detective division out there, up all night with families who have been traumatized and suffered through violence. Just an opportunity for me to be back with people who I care about."

The Richmond Police Department is still experiencing an officer shortage.

While 18 officers are expected to graduate soon to join the force, Crime Insiders sources provided the names of at least a dozen officers who plan to quit over the next two weeks because of low morale and low pay.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.