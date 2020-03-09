Richmond Police officer’s viral singing video hits 1 million views: ‘I never expected this’

RICHMOND, Va. -- With more than a million views on Facebook and nearly 40,000 shares, Richmond Police officer Mervin Mayo has inspired people from around the world with his voice.

CBS 6 first introduced viewers to Mayo last week after video of him singing his rendition of the "The Best of Me" went viral.

On Monday, CBS 6 had the opportunity to sit down with the police officer who is having a big impact on the Richmond community and beyond.

Mayo says he posts videos often and was totally taken aback when this one started making waves on social media.

“I never expected this outcome… at all,” said Mayo.

Mayo says he often records his rehearsals and listen back to it to critique himself.

“I do that to try to perfect my craft for Sundays,” said Mayo.

“Basically, it was a rehearsal, I recorded it and decided it’s alright. I’ll post it. Somebody might like it. I might get two likes or something,” he said with a laugh.

Officer Mayo has been with the Richmond Police Department since 2005 and now serves as a school resource officer at Richmond Alternative School.

“I have a really, really good relationship with the kids. I can relate, I’m from Richmond. I grew up in Creighton Court… so, I can relate to what they’re going through,” said Mayo.

Mayo says he’s been singing since he was eight or nine years old, beginning in the church choir.

“I know this sounds cliché, but I am music. When I think of music, I am music. Yes, I’m a police officer, but I’m music,” said Mayo. “When I’m on this piano and singing, nothing else matters.”

Mayo says that music has his heart, but he feels that his true calling is to preach, which he hopes to start doing within the next few years.

Mayo says he hopes everyone who sees his viral video feels encouraged.

“It really doesn't matter what you're going through. The song says, "God sees the best in you,” he added.