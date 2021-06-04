Watch
Richmond Police officer injured in crash on I-64

Posted at 12:49 PM, Jun 04, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond Police officer was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 Friday morning, according to Henrico County Police.

The officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but police said her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The crash happened near the Nine Mile Road exit around 9 a.m.

The officer was in a marked car at the time of the crash.

Officers said the driver of the other vehicle involved was at fault for the crash and charged with reckless driving.

