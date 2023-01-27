Richmond Police officer arrested for possession of child pornography

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond Police Officer was arrested and relieved of his duties after he was found to be in possession of child pornography, police said.

The officer, David Stone, was found to be in possession of the child pornography by the Louisa County Sheriff's Office.

After learning of the existence of arrest warrants, members of RPD arrested Stone and later turned him over to deputies of the Louisa County Sheriff's Office.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that Stone was arrested for 50 counts of possessing child pornography. If convicted, the first count carries up to five years in prison. CBS 6 legal expert Todd Stone said that each additional charge carries up to 10 years if convicted.

Stone is currently on leave without pay.

Richmond Police shared the following statement about Stone's arrest: "The Richmond Police Department does not tolerate the abuse of children in any form and this officer will be held accountable for his actions."

