Richmond Police make arrests in Church Hill murder

Posted at 1:46 PM, Jun 07, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Three people were charged with murdering a Richmond man in Church Hill.

Albert Harvey Jr., described by police as a man in his 30s, was found shot to death the afternoon of April 11 along the 500 block of North 30th Street between East Clay and East Leigh streets.

Richmond Police Detective recently charged the following people:

Ezekiel Marshall, 33, of Richmond has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery, murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a murder.

Crystal Plovish, 29, of Louisa County has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery, and murder.

Maurice Morris, 38, of Louisa County has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery, and murder.

No additional details have been released about the victim, the suspects, nor the crime.

