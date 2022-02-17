Richmond Police investigating shooting that killed 17-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead.

Around 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, police officers responded to the report of a person down in the 1400 block of Jennie Scher Road.

Officers arrived and found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of the death.

Anyone with information about the death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 with anonymous tips.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.