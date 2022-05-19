Watch
Richmond Police investigate shooting outside George Wythe High School

Posted at 4:12 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 16:12:40-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating reports of gunshots fired outside George Wythe High School in South Richmond.

"Officers arrived and took a report of shots fired from a vehicle nearby," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "There were several individuals in the parking lot at the time but there were no injuries."

Police were called to the school on Crutchfield Street at about 2:13 p.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

