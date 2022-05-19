Richmond Police investigate shooting outside George Wythe High School

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating reports of gunshots fired outside George Wythe High School in South Richmond.

"Officers arrived and took a report of shots fired from a vehicle nearby," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "There were several individuals in the parking lot at the time but there were no injuries."

Police were called to the school on Crutchfield Street at about 2:13 p.m.

