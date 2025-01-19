Ranger shot on Belle Isle in Richmond, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A park ranger was shot Sunday afternoon on Belle Isle in Richmond, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The gunfire struck the ranger in his bulletproof vest, and the ranger survived the shooting, Burkett said.

Richmond Police have since swarmed the area of the James River around Belle Isle, searching for the shooter.

Richmond Police have not yet released information about the incident or the suspect.

CBS 6 cameras saw police blocking access to the river near the 22nd Street entrance.

The shooting call came in at about 1:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

