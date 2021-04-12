Watch
Richmond Police investigate homicide in Church Hill

Posted at 12:03 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 12:07:35-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a homicide in the Church Hill area after finding a man dead Sunday afternoon.

Richmond Police said they were notified about the man around 1 p.m. and found him in the 500 block of N 30th Street.

The man was unresponsive and wounded. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also use the P3 Tips app. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story.

