Richmond Police investigate Broad Street shootings

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating multiple shootings reported late Saturday night and early Sunday morning along East Broad Street in Richmond.

Four people were shot, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

One of the shooting victims suffered injuries that were considered life-threatening, he said.

Richmond Police have not yet released information about the shootings, the victims, the suspects, nor potential motives.

The shootings were reported in the area of East Broad Street and N. 17th Street in the Shockoe Bottom neighborhood.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.