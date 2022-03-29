Richmond Police identify man killed in crash on Hull Street

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified the victim of a fatal collision on Hull Street on Friday night.

The victim has been identified as Talmadge Simms Bey, 64, of Richmond.

On Friday just after 9 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of Hull Street for the report of a car striking a pedestrian. Officers arrived and found a man, now identified as Bey, down and unresponsive on the road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with Richmond Police determined that Bey was walking on the double yellow lines before venturing to the westbound lane of travel. The vehicle that struck Bey was traveling in the westbound lane before colliding with Bey.

Bey was then struck by another unknown vehicle that was traveling eastbound.

The driver of the first vehicle, a man, remained on the scene. At this time, no charges have been filed. The driver of the second vehicle did not remain at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator Drago at (804) 646-1369 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.