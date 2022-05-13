Richmond Police honor slain officers: 'We are all behind the same badge'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Members of the Richmond Police Department and city leaders gathered at the RPD Training Academy to pay tribute to those killed in the line of duty as part of National Police Week.

Police Chief Gerald Smith spoke during the ceremony Thursday.

“Today we honor our fallen and the fallen across the nation and around the world. They may come from different communities and different nations, but we are all behind the same badge,” Smith said.

The department honored all police officers who died from 1869 to 2022, with each person’s name read aloud.

Mayor Levar Stoney also issued a proclamation commemorating the week as Richmond Police Week to honor the department’s community-wide service.