Richmond Police honor new class of Hispanic Citizens Academy graduates

Hispanic Citizens Academy graduates join Richmond Police Department
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department's Hispanic Academy graduated 15 men and women after a seven-week training program covering topics like robbery prevention, police encounters, first aid, and mental health awareness.

The training, led by Richmond Police Hispanic Liaison Jasmine Perez, aimed to equip graduates with community-helping skills.

"This knowledge that they're getting, these inner workings, these these laws that they're learning about, their civil rights they're learning about, all of that is going to empower them to push further in the future in their life, and spread that to their family and friends," Perez said.

