1 dead, 3 injured after crash involving Richmond Police

WTVR
Posted at 4:22 AM, Apr 08, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. — A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a crash involving a Richmond Police vehicle Thursday night.

Around 10:40 p.m., two Richmond Police officers were on their way to a burglary call happening on Clarkson Road. The officers' vehicle and a Buick sedan collided at the intersection of Bells and Castlewood Roads, according to police.

The woman that was in the Buick was ejected from the car, and the man that was in the Buick has life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to a hospital, but police said the woman was pronounced dead.

The two officers suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening, and were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The crash is under investigation by the RPD Special Operations Division Crash Team. Anyone with information regarding this collision can contact Detective W. Kress by calling (804) 646-0280.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

