Police report car thefts are up 141% in Richmond. One part of town is being hit the hardest.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police reported a 141% increase in car thefts in 2023 compared to 2022. Police said the rise can be attributed to more thefts in the city's first police precinct.

The first police precinct spans 23 neighborhoods from Manchester to Churchill, Oak Grove, to Shockoe Bottom.

Additionally, items stolen from cars are up 15% in Richmond and carjackings have more than doubled from year to year.

Police said causes for the increase include drivers who leave their cars running and/or leaving their keys inside the cars.

"We as police we're trying to find the people responsible for this but it's a hard task. The easier task is to make it harder for those criminals, for those people who are trying to take advantage of our citizens," Richmond Police Lt. Brian Rodgers said. "Always be aware of your surroundings. You may be just sitting in your car or your phone or checking email, just listening to the music. But make sure you're aware of your surroundings. You know make sure your doors are locked make sure you're aware of anyone who's walking around."

Police said car crimes were up across the country and asked neighbors to check their doorbell cameras if a crime happened in their neighborhood.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.