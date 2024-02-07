Richmond planning commission approves new bridge on Arthur Ashe Blvd

RICHMOND, Va. -- It was a busy night for the city’s Planning Commission on Tuesday, as it gave the thumbs-up to everything from a boutique hotel in the Fan, to a new Manchester apartment building, to a bridge replacement project near The Diamond.

The Richmond Planning Commission has voted to approve special-use permits for a four-story boutique hotel from the owners of Shyndigz that would rise next to the bakery’s new shop at 1904-1912 W. Cary St., as well as a 60-unit mixed-use building at 1401-1407 Hull St. in Manchester

The Commission also heard a pair of rezoning cases for developments in their early stages: Commonwealth Catholic Charities’ request to rezone a 2-acre site at 809 Oliver Hill Way was approved, as was one from local developer WVS Cos. for a 3-acre riverfront site at 4400 East Main and 4500 Old Main streets. Both CCC and WVS are seeking the TOD-1 Transit-Oriented Nodal District, which allows for up to 12 stories and a mix of uses.

