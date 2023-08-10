'Richmond Planet' license plate now available at Virginia DMV

RICHMOND, Va. — The special "The Richmond Planet" license plate, commemorating the first Black-owned and operated newspaper in the 1800s, is now available at DMVs across the Commonwealth.

The plate was designed by Reginald Carter who had the idea after he went to get a new license plate at the DMV, and wanted something that represented his experience as a black man — but the only plates offered at the time were of the state’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) and historically black fraternities and sororities.

"Unless it's an HBCU or fraternity or sorority, there are no Black options," explained Carter a year ago. "This will be the first one, so I just want to make history and it's for us or for anyone and everyone who also wants to make history with me as well."

DMV

"The Richmond Planet" is America's oldest Black newspaper, started in Richmond by 13 former slaves. According to the Library of Virginia, "the Richmond Planet gained its well-deserved reputation as a proponent of racial equality and of rights for the African-American community."

Legislation introduced by Senator Joseph Morrissey and signed by Governor Glenn Youngkin authorized the issuance of the Richmond Planet license plate.

"The Richmond Planet played an important role in the history of our country," said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey in a press release. "Now, Virginians have the opportunity to honor that history in a small way by displaying this license plate."

The new license plate costs $10 annually and is available to purchase at any DMV customer service center, DMV Connect, DMV Select office, or online.



SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!