Richmond closes beloved Pipeline Trail along the James River due to 'ongoing safety concerns'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Pipeline Trail, one of the most unique sections of the James River Park System, is now officially closed to the public, the City of Richmond formally announced in a Friday afternoon email. The trail had been closed for months after a summertime sewage leak resulted in elevated E. Coli readings in the river.

"The heightened focus on the pipeline due to recent repairs has highlighted ongoing safety concerns, which resulted in a temporary closure near the now abandoned section of pipe on the trail," the email read. "As the City of Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities focuses on the long-term solution of the combined sewer pipe with the catwalk (i.e. that has become known as the Pipeline Trail), ongoing access to this aging infrastructure will be required. Therefore, the portion of the trail that is the abandoned pipe will remain closed to the public to ensure the safety of all. The City strongly cautions against any rivergoers from traveling to the 'beach' area near the pipe as safety hazards exist."

The city directed rivergoers to other access points such as:



Pony Pasture

Reedy Creek

Ancarrows Landing

the Wetlands

Great Shiplock Park

Belle Isle

Dock Street

Tredegar Put In

Earlier this summer, multiple sewage leaks, as well as stormwater overflow, caused high levels of E. Coli readings in that portion of the James River.

Broken pipe may have been have leaking sewage weeks before James River swim advisory

The Virginia Department of Health and the Department of Utilities first shared a joint health advisory about the issue on July 17, saying the problem started on July 16.

According to the Department of Environmental Quality, however, at least one sewage leak came from the same pipe before that, starting as early as July 2.

This is a developing story. Will you miss hiking the Pipeline Trail? Email your thoughts and favorite hike photos to the CBS 6 Newsroom.