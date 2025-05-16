Richmond’s first People’s Budget to bring $3 million of neighborhood improvements

RICHMOND, Va. — The results of Richmond's first participatory budgeting process are in.

The Richmond People's Budget project left it up to anyone aged 14 and older who lives, works, or studies in the city to decide how $3 million should be spent on capital improvement projects.



Each of Richmond’s nine City Council districts was allocated a portion of the total funding based on factors like social vulnerability and community need.

Districts 1, 2, and 4 were allocated $200,000 each; Districts 3, 5, and 7 were allocated $300,000 each; and Districts 6, 8, and 9 were allocated $500,000 each.

In April, thousands voted on a list of project proposals developed from public submissions.

"We are incredibly proud that over 5,000 community members participated in Richmond’s first-ever People’s Budget—a level of engagement that surpasses participation rates in many major U.S. cities conducting similar work," reads a statement from the Participatory Budgeting Steering Commission. "This milestone highlights Richmond’s commitment to innovation, equity, and true community-driven decision-making. Our city is leading the way in redefining what local democracy looks like, powered by the voices, ideas, and leadership of the people who call Richmond home."

The RVAPB Commission and Team will release public-facing project trackers so residents can follow the progress of funded projects. In the months ahead, they will also evaluate community feedback and refine the process for Cycle 2.

Selected Projects

District 1 (West End)



Expanding community garden at Humphrey Calder Community Center

Improve pedestrian safety at Humphrey Calder Community Center

Installing water fountains at Humphrey Calder Community Center

Improving pedestrian safety at Hamilton St. & Monument Ave

Installing bus shelters near Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Improving pedestrian safety at Belmont Library

District 2 (Central)



Plant trees in high-heat index areas in Jackson Ward, Carver, Newtown West & Scott’s Addition neighborhoods

Install bus shelters at Lombardy Kroger

Install trash cans in high-traffic areas (district wide)

District 3 (Northside)



Plant trees in Northside neighborhoods (district-wide)

Provide tech upgrades for community centers and libraries (Calhoun Community Center, North Ave Library and Ginter Park Library)

Renovate Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority Parklet (Gilpin Provisional project)

Improve pedestrian crossings at Brookland Park Blvd.

District 4 (Southwest)



Improve sidewalks throughout the 4th District

District 5 (Central)



Install pedestrian hybrid beacon, curb bump-outs

Study of low visibility intersections

District 6 (Downtown/Manchester)



Tree trimming, replanting & sidewalk restoration

Accelerate bus shelter installation & upgrades

District 7 (East End)



Plant trees to increase urban canopy & shade

Upgrade bus stops with seating & shelters

Improve public lighting around parks for safety and visibility

Install bat houses at community gardens & parks

District 8 (Southside)



Enhance bus accessibility along Richmond Highway & key corridors

Plant trees & native plants to combat urban heat islands

Implement neighborhood road and safety improvements

Beautify high-traffic bus stops

Improve garden & community center at Hickory Hill

Repair traffic barrier and improve safety at Broad Rock Community Garden

District 9 (South Central)



Improve sidewalks along Jahnke Rd.

Install trash cans at bus stops (district wide)

Enhance bus stops with seating & shelter at Broad Rock Blvd. and Warwick Rd.

Plant flowers & landscaping along the Midlothian corridor

Install speed table on Alaska Ave for traffic calming

For more information about the Richmond People’s Budget Cycle 1 election results, visit their website.

