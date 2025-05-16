Richmond’s first People’s Budget to bring $3 million of neighborhood improvements

RICHMOND, Va. — The results of Richmond's first participatory budgeting process are in.
The Richmond People's Budget project left it up to anyone aged 14 and older who lives, works, or studies in the city to decide how $3 million should be spent on capital improvement projects.
Each of Richmond’s nine City Council districts was allocated a portion of the total funding based on factors like social vulnerability and community need.
Districts 1, 2, and 4 were allocated $200,000 each; Districts 3, 5, and 7 were allocated $300,000 each; and Districts 6, 8, and 9 were allocated $500,000 each.
In April, thousands voted on a list of project proposals developed from public submissions.
"We are incredibly proud that over 5,000 community members participated in Richmond’s first-ever People’s Budget—a level of engagement that surpasses participation rates in many major U.S. cities conducting similar work," reads a statement from the Participatory Budgeting Steering Commission. "This milestone highlights Richmond’s commitment to innovation, equity, and true community-driven decision-making. Our city is leading the way in redefining what local democracy looks like, powered by the voices, ideas, and leadership of the people who call Richmond home."
The RVAPB Commission and Team will release public-facing project trackers so residents can follow the progress of funded projects. In the months ahead, they will also evaluate community feedback and refine the process for Cycle 2.
Selected Projects
District 1 (West End)
- Expanding community garden at Humphrey Calder Community Center
- Improve pedestrian safety at Humphrey Calder Community Center
- Installing water fountains at Humphrey Calder Community Center
- Improving pedestrian safety at Hamilton St. & Monument Ave
- Installing bus shelters near Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
- Improving pedestrian safety at Belmont Library
District 2 (Central)
- Plant trees in high-heat index areas in Jackson Ward, Carver, Newtown West & Scott’s Addition neighborhoods
- Install bus shelters at Lombardy Kroger
- Install trash cans in high-traffic areas (district wide)
District 3 (Northside)
- Plant trees in Northside neighborhoods (district-wide)
- Provide tech upgrades for community centers and libraries (Calhoun Community Center, North Ave Library and Ginter Park Library)
- Renovate Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority Parklet (Gilpin Provisional project)
- Improve pedestrian crossings at Brookland Park Blvd.
District 4 (Southwest)
- Improve sidewalks throughout the 4th District
District 5 (Central)
- Install pedestrian hybrid beacon, curb bump-outs
- Study of low visibility intersections
District 6 (Downtown/Manchester)
- Tree trimming, replanting & sidewalk restoration
- Accelerate bus shelter installation & upgrades
District 7 (East End)
- Plant trees to increase urban canopy & shade
- Upgrade bus stops with seating & shelters
- Improve public lighting around parks for safety and visibility
- Install bat houses at community gardens & parks
District 8 (Southside)
- Enhance bus accessibility along Richmond Highway & key corridors
- Plant trees & native plants to combat urban heat islands
- Implement neighborhood road and safety improvements
- Beautify high-traffic bus stops
- Improve garden & community center at Hickory Hill
- Repair traffic barrier and improve safety at Broad Rock Community Garden
District 9 (South Central)
- Improve sidewalks along Jahnke Rd.
- Install trash cans at bus stops (district wide)
- Enhance bus stops with seating & shelter at Broad Rock Blvd. and Warwick Rd.
- Plant flowers & landscaping along the Midlothian corridor
- Install speed table on Alaska Ave for traffic calming
For more information about the Richmond People’s Budget Cycle 1 election results, visit their website.
