How an upcoming parking vote could lead to big changes in Richmond

Richmond BizSense
Among the proposal’s goals is to reduce the amount of surface parking lots downtown and open up shared parking opportunities.
Posted at 9:35 AM, Apr 17, 2023
2023-04-17

RICHMOND, Va. -- Providing a baseline number of dedicated parking spaces could soon no longer be a requisite for doing business or developing real estate in Richmond. Two years after City Councilmembers formally requested it, a proposal to do away with zoning rules requiring a minimum amount of parking per a particular use is up for a public hearing and vote by the Planning Commission on Monday. A deciding council vote would follow, potentially at its April 24 meeting. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

