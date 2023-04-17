How an upcoming parking vote could lead to big changes in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Providing a baseline number of dedicated parking spaces could soon no longer be a requisite for doing business or developing real estate in Richmond. Two years after City Councilmembers formally requested it, a proposal to do away with zoning rules requiring a minimum amount of parking per a particular use is up for a public hearing and vote by the Planning Commission on Monday. A deciding council vote would follow, potentially at its April 24 meeting. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

