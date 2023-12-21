Road rage shooting investigated at Richmond parking deck

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating a potential road rage shooting reported Wednesday night at a VCU Health parking deck in downtown Richmond.

"A VCU Health System employee was driving in to work and had stopped at the D-Deck entrance gate when an unknown gray sedan pulled up behind him. One of the two occupants exited the gray vehicle and fired several rounds at the victim and his vehicle and sped off southbound on 13th Street, leaving the area. The victim was uninjured in the encounter. The incident may have been tied to an earlier incident involving road rage," an alert VCU issued Thursday morning read. "Richmond Police are leading the investigation. Police have increased patrols in the area."

The shooting was reported at about 10:53 p.m. at 515 N. 13th Street, which is the entrance to the D-Deck.

The alert indicated the suspects were only described "as two persons of unknown gender."

The vehicle was described as "a gray 4-door sedan arriving on 13th Street from the north and fleeing along 13th Street to the south."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.