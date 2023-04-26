Watch Now
City Council approves Richmond parking changes

Richmond BizSense
A parking lot at the corner of East Marshall and North Second streets.
Posted at 9:16 AM, Apr 26, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- In a step away from decades of auto-centric public policy, the Richmond City Council followed the lead of other metros across the country in doing away with parking requirements in favor of a more permissive, market-driven approach to providing parking in the city.

At their meeting Monday, councilmembers unanimously repealed zoning rules that required minimum numbers of parking spaces for new buildings and businesses, with the goal of reducing the amount of land used only for surface parking and opening up areas to more pedestrian-focused, urban-oriented development. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

